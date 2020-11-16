Canaccord Genuity Boosts StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.50

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.17. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,500. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

