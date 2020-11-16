Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.50 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.94.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$51.06 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$36.40 and a one year high of C$61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

