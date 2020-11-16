Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

