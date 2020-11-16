Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Tire from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$160.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$166.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

