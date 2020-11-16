Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

CPRI stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

