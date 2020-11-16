Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPST. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

