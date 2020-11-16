Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

CAS stock opened at C$13.64 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

