Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -296.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $161,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.