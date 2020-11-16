Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.