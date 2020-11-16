CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.68.

Shares of CEU opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Insiders bought 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

