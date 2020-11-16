CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.77.

GIB.A opened at C$89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

