Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,208,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $78.97 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

