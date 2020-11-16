Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $58.96 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

