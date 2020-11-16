Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 872 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.90.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

