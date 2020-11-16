Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,467 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,130,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

