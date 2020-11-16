Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.