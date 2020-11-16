Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 482 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $233.05 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $241.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.05.

