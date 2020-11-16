Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 516 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

