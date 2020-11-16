Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $918.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $878.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $883.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.