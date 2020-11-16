Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Plains GP stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

