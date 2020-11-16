Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $251.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

