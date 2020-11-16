Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.