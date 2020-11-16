Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

