Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $753.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $716.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

