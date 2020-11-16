Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,067 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,935,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Evergy by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.