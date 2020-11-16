Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.