Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $515,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

