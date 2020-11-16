Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.