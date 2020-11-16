Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

