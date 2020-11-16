Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $86.22 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

