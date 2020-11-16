Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $373,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.