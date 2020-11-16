Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $425,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $68,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $918.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

