Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 206,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

SWAN opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

