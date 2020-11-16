Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

