Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

