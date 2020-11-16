Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,274 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,048,000 after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $63.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

