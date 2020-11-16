Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

