Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,761 shares of company stock worth $27,210,008. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $211.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

