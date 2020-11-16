Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $260.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $715.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.