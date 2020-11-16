Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.