Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

