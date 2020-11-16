Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 100.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

