Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

