Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

