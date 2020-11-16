Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.