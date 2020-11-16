Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

