Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 20,062 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

