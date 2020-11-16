Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of GE opened at $9.25 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.