Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

