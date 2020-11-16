Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,152 shares of company stock worth $2,233,013. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

